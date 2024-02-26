Khyber District Administration Starts Snowfall Clearing Operation In Tirah
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Khyber district administration has initiated snow-clearing operations in areas affected by snowfall in the Tirah valley of Khyber.
Deputy Commissioner Khyber Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan stated that the Department of Communication and Works is clearing snow from main roads using available vehicles and machinery.
Roads in various villages, including Arhangah, Haider Kandaw, and Khwajal Khel Madrasa Road in Valley Tirah, are being cleared.
Residents were facing transportation difficulties due to snowfall, prompting the initiation of the clearance operation.
He mentioned that machinery has been deployed to clear roads at various locations.
The process of clearing other routes for local residents is currently underway.
