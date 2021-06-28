UrduPoint.com
Khyber District Administration To Hold 'Citizen Feedback Session' Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

Khyber district administration to hold 'Citizen Feedback Session' tomorrow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Khyber District, Mansoor Arshid, the district administration is holding "Citizen Feedback Session" to listen to complaints of people live through telephonic interaction on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshid will himself chair the live complaint session in which heads of all line departments will also be present to listen to complaints and resolve genuine problems of people on the spot.

Citizens are advised to contact through telephone number 091-9211901 , 091-9211902 to register their complaints and suggestions to resolve their issues immediately.

Pakistan

