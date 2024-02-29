Khyber District Completes Preparations For Polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Khyber district administration has completed all preparations for a seven-day polio eradication campaign starting from March 3.
During the campaign, more than 200,000 children under the age of five will be administered polio drops by 945 polio teams.
A meeting of the district committee for the polio eradication campaign was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Hameed in the Deputy Commissioner's Office. Officials from the health department, Deputy Superintendent of Police Hukumat Afridi, the education department, international health organisation, polio, police, and other authorities attended the meeting.
In the meeting, polio authorities provided detailed briefings on the comprehensive report of the campaign, security arrangements for polio teams, awareness activities, reluctant parents, and other related matters.
The district administration appeals to the public to cooperate with the health department teams during the polio eradication campaign and ensure that their children receive polio drops so that they can be protected from lifelong disability, and complete eradication of polio from the Khyber district becomes possible.
