Khyber District Kicks Off Anti-polio Campaign To Vaccinate Over 208,000 Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM
The district administration Khyber, in partnership with the Health Department, has launched a seven-day anti-polio campaign to immunize more than 208,000 children under the age of five
The campaign, which began on February 3, was officially inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Captain (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao, who administered polio drops to children, signaling the start of this vital public health effort.
Running until February 9, the campaign will deploy 945 health teams to households across the district, ensuring that every eligible child receives the polio vaccine.
This initiative is a critical step in the ongoing fight to eradicate polio and prevent the debilitating effects of the virus on children's health.
A preparatory meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee (DPEC) was held prior to the campaign, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Rao.
Key attendees included District Police Chief Rai Mazhar Iqbal (via video link), Additional Deputy Commissioner Ehsanullah, District Health Officer Dr.
Faisal, and representatives from the World Health Organization, Polio Department, education Department, and other stakeholders.
The meeting focused on finalizing the campaign's strategy, addressing security concerns, and tackling challenges such as vaccine refusal cases.
Deputy Commissioner called for community support, urging parents to ensure their children are vaccinated.
"This campaign is a shared responsibility to protect our children from polio. We urge all parents to cooperate with health teams and help us achieve a polio-free future," he said.
To maximize participation, the district administration has rolled out extensive awareness programs to combat vaccine hesitancy. With a target of vaccinating over 208,000 children, the campaign aims to ensure no child is left vulnerable to polio.
Parents are encouraged to welcome health teams and ensure their children receive the vaccine, paving the way for a healthier future for the next generation.
