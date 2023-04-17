UrduPoint.com

Khyber Distt Admin Recovers Illegally Stored Sugar At Torkham Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :In a recent operation at the Bacha Mina Torkham border, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Lindikotal Irshad Ali on Monday recovered 441 bags of illegally stored sugar.

The sugar, weighing a total of 22050 kg was reportedly shifted from Peshawar Open Market to Bacha Mina Torkham by traders.

As a result, four godowns had been sealed and the recovered sugar was being taken into government custody.

Legal action was also taken against those involved in the illegal storage and transportation of sugar.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) had urged the public to remain vigilant against such illegal activities and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in their efforts to maintain law and order.

