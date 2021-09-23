UrduPoint.com

Khyber Distt Admin Successfully Persuades Parents To Opt Anti-polio Vaccine For 663 Children

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Khyber distt admin successfully persuades parents to opt anti-polio vaccine for 663 children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration of Khyber on Thursday persuaded people of Malikabad area, Jamrud tehsil to give anti-polio drops to children upto the age of five years in order to prevent the spread of crippling disease.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mansoor Arshad, Assistant Commissioner Jamrud, Jawad Ali along with polio teams visited Malikabad area to convince residents who earlier announced to boycott anti-polio campaign.

The district administration team removed all concerns of parents after successful negotiations and they voluntarily allowed to vaccinate 192 children against polio virus.

The district administration has setup special teams to remove any misconception about polio vaccines and convince parents who are reluctant to administer anti-polio drops to their children.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Bara tehsil, Naik Muhammad Bangash along with Tehsildar Asif Khan held a jirga with tribal elders of Akakhel, Mirgatkhel, Sherkhel tribes to end their boycott of anti-polio campaign.

After successful efforts, parents were persuaded to give anti-polio drops to 471 children.

