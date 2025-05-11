Khyber Eye Foundation Makes Remarkable Achievements In Last Two Years
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The receipts of Khyber Eye Foundation has registered remarkable increase during the period of last one year and 10 months of the outgoing chairman Mohammad Adnan Jalil confirmed a Revenue Comparison of the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25 till the end of the April 2025.
A meeting of the board of Directors (BoD) of the Foundation was held here the other day with Chairman Mohammad Adnan Jalil in the chair. Members including Khawaja Yawar Naseer, Ghayyur Sethi, Ihtesham Haleem, Yousaf Afridi, Taimur Shah, Luqman Shah, Faiz Mohammad Faizi, Khalid Sultan, Tariq Javed and others participated in the meeting.
Highlighting the performance of the Foundation during his chairmanship, Mohammad Adnan Jalil that the operational receipts of the organization, which were Rs.782,436 by the end of the financial year 2023-24 have been increased to Rs.823,647, showing an surge of 5% while assistance from Fred Hollows Foundation has increased by 38% showing an increase from Rs.933,333 to Rs1,516,800.
Donations in head of kinds of the organization have been increased from Rs.68,547 to Rs 337,150 showing a record surge by 80%. Similarly, receipts in heads of Pharmacy, Pathology, Surgeries, Lasers, Refunds, Zakat/Donations, public sector grants and others shows increases by 14%, 21%, 23% 22%, 34%, 18%. 45% and 25% respectively.
Due to tight monitoring and surveillance, the expenses of the Foundation have been put under controlled without any compromise on the provision of facilities and treatment to patients.
The discount in head of the sales of pharmacy has increased from Rs.
139,931 to Rs.157391.6 showing a surge of 11% while pharmacy consumption has increased by 6% and OT store consumption by 36% while expenses in heads of administrative/general expenses have decreased by -175%, expenses in heads of salaries and wages by 12% while financial expenses have went down by 42%.
Khyber Eye Foundation was established in 1998 and is registered with Health Regulatory Authority, Social Welfare Department and Pakistan Centre of Philanthropy.
The Foundation is examining the eyes’ patients through expert ophthalmologists wherein the eyes of 250 to 300 patients are examined on daily basis beside conducting 25 to 30 operations.
The Foundation is also providing extra-ordinary outreach services and holding free eye camps across the province wherein it also provides free glasses and medicines to people at their door steps.
Under its school Eye Health Programme, the eye sight of the children is examined inside their schools.
The Eye Hospital of the Foundation conduct free eye operation of the poor and those deserve patients while only Rs.9000 is charged from the underserve as compare to market rate of Rs.25000 to Rs.300,000 in private eye hospital.
The management of the foundation is now planning to expand its services and for this purpose they have planned to establish another hospital. For this purpose, a site has been selected on Charsadda Road. After getting formal approval of the Board of Directors, the foundation has planned to start work on the initiative to mitigate load on the present hospital.
