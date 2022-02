Khyber Mail, Awam Express to stop at Gujranwala Cantt

The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 1-Up/2-Dn Khyber Mail ( Peshawar-Rawalpindi-Karachi) and 13-Up/14-Dn Awam Express (Peshawar-Rawalpindi-Karachi) to stop at Gujranwala Cantt railway station for 2 minutes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 1-Up/2-Dn Khyber Mail ( Peshawar-Rawalpindi-Karachi) and 13-Up/14-Dn Awam Express (Peshawar-Rawalpindi-Karachi) to stop at Gujranwala Cantt railway station for 2 minutes.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, this facility has been given temporarily for 3 months.