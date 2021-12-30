Khyber Mail engine derails at Mian Channu

Karachi bound 2-DN Khyber Mail engine and two wheels luggage van derailed at Mian Channu Railway Station after it overshot at Kasowal on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Karachi bound 2-DN Khyber Mail engine and two wheels luggage van derailed at Mian Channu Railway Station after it overshot at Kasowal on Thursday.

Pakistan Railways (PR) sources said that the no loss of life or injury was reportered in the incident.

They informed that driver Muhammad Zubair and assistant driver Muhammad Danish were running the train while Muhammad Bashir was in charge guard when owing to over speeding engine derailed besides two wheels of a luggage van at Mian Channu Railway Station.

After being altered, Divisional Superintendent, Naveed Mubashar Chaudhary, sent relief train to the site and khybermail continued its journey, they stated.

A spokesperson of PR for Multan Division stated that the DS constituted a three member committee including DTO, Zulquarnain Langrial, DME, Fasahat Ullah Baig and DEN Jamshaid Ali to investigate the incident.

The committee will furnish its report to the DS about the incident, the spokesperson maintained.

The train was departed to Karachi at 2:50 pm , he concluded.