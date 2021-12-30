UrduPoint.com

Khyber Mail Engine Derails At Mian Channu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 07:27 PM

Khyber Mail engine derails at Mian Channu

Karachi bound 2-DN Khyber Mail engine and two wheels luggage van derailed at Mian Channu Railway Station after it overshot at Kasowal on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Karachi bound 2-DN Khyber Mail engine and two wheels luggage van derailed at Mian Channu Railway Station after it overshot at Kasowal on Thursday.

Pakistan Railways (PR) sources said that the no loss of life or injury was reportered in the incident.

They informed that driver Muhammad Zubair and assistant driver Muhammad Danish were running the train while Muhammad Bashir was in charge guard when owing to over speeding engine derailed besides two wheels of a luggage van at Mian Channu Railway Station.

After being altered, Divisional Superintendent, Naveed Mubashar Chaudhary, sent relief train to the site and khybermail continued its journey, they stated.

A spokesperson of PR for Multan Division stated that the DS constituted a three member committee including DTO, Zulquarnain Langrial, DME, Fasahat Ullah Baig and DEN Jamshaid Ali to investigate the incident.

The committee will furnish its report to the DS about the incident, the spokesperson maintained.

The train was departed to Karachi at 2:50 pm , he concluded.

Related Topics

Karachi Multan Driver Van SITE

Recent Stories

Commissioner for timely completion of ongoing deve ..

Commissioner for timely completion of ongoing development schemes

5 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather in most parts of country

Partly cloudy weather in most parts of country

5 minutes ago
 Every state institution involved in real estate bu ..

Every state institution involved in real estate business: Islamabad High Court C ..

5 minutes ago
 DC directs to ensure deserving people registration ..

DC directs to ensure deserving people registration under Ehsaas Ration program: ..

5 minutes ago
 Tarin introduces Supplementary finance bill in Nat ..

Tarin introduces Supplementary finance bill in National Assembly

1 hour ago
 First consignment of 1800MT wheat from Pakistan re ..

First consignment of 1800MT wheat from Pakistan reaches Afghanistan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.