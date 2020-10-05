Khyber Medical College closed due to rise of coronavirus cases

Khyber Medical College has been closed for two weeks due to the prevailing upsurge of COVID-19 cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ):Khyber Medical College has been closed for two weeks due to the prevailing upsurge of COVID-19 cases.

According to notification issued here Monday that the college will remain closed after consultation with the Chairman BOG KMC/KTH and Health Department Government of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Department of Forensic Medicine will continue to provide 24/7 services.

Department of Pathology will maintain its presence in Laboratories and Blood Bank.