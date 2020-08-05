UrduPoint.com
Khyber Medical College Invites Applications For House Jobs

Khyber Medical College invites applications for house jobs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Medical College (KMU) invited for applications by the graduates of the supplementary batch 2019 for the reserved seats of house jobs in MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the interview for the reserved seats would be held on August 13 while the service of house job would be started from August 15, this year.

The application along with all the academic credentials, one passport size photograph, national identity card, affidavit on stamp paper worth Rs30, PMDC registration certificate, and character certificate from the previous institution must be submitted before August 10.

More Stories From Pakistan

