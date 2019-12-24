UrduPoint.com
Khyber Medical College (KMC) Issues Promotion Of Ten Doctors

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 03:18 PM

Khyber Medical College (KMC) issues promotion of ten doctors

The Dean Khyber Medical College (KMC) has issued promotion orders of ten doctors of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) in their respective specialties in the light of the approval of the Board of Governors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Dean Khyber Medical College (KMC) has issued promotion orders of ten doctors of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) in their respective specialties in the light of the approval of the board of Governors. The promotions and appointment were approved in the 64th meeting of the Board of Governors KM. The doctors promoted will be probation for a period of one year, said a release of the KMC here Tuesday. The Board approved promotionof of five each doctors to the post of Associate professor and Assistant Professor. The Assistant Professor promoted to the post of Associate Professor are Dr. Iqbal Haider Assistant Professor Medicine, Dr. Inam Ullah Khan Assistant Professor Medicine, Dr. Tayabba Mazhar Assistant Professor Gynae / Obst, Dr. Sadaf Ambreen Assistant Professor Department of Anatomy KMC and Dr.

Munila Shabnum Khattak Assistant Professor Anatomy Department. Dr. Nadia Altaf appointed as Assistant Professor Haematology Department KMC Dr. Naheed Khattak appointed as Assistant Professor Biochemistry Department KMC, Dr. Munawar Ali Shah appointed as Assistant Professor Haematology Department KMC, Dr. Faiza Nadeem appointed as Assistant Professor Forensic Medicine & Toxicology Department KMC and Dr. Shahida Raza Khan appointed as Assistant Professor Neonatology Department KTH.

Hospital Director Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Medical Director Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmad and Chairman Department of Medicine Prof. Dr. Muhammad Humayun congratulated the promoted and appointed doctors and hope they will work with zeal and zest to improve the standard of teaching, patient care as well as research.

