Khyber Medical University Announces MD CAT 2024 Results

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has officially announced results of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024.

Muhammad Mudassar from The Quaid-e-Azam International Model College, Lahore, Swabi, and Fatima Zahra Ali from Jinnah Jamia Public school and College, Haripur, jointly secured the first position with 194 marks.

Muhammad Huzail of Quaid e Azam College Mardan and Waheedullah of Govt College No.1 DI Khan secured jointly the second position with 193 marks.

A group of students, including Muhammad Hamza Ali from Army Public School and Degree College Peshawar, Kanwal Akhtar from Jinnah College for Women Peshawar, Shaan Waheed from Government College Peshawar, Zobia Anas of Peshawar Model Degree College for Women Peshawar, Muhammad Abdullah Khan from Concordia College Nowshera, Syed Mujtaba Ahsan from Bright Vision Model School and College Haripur, Amna Riaz from Tameer e Watan Public School and College Mansehra, and Azam Khan from Abbottabad Public School and College Abbottabad, secured the third position with 192 marks each.

Out of 42,329 registered candidates, 41,671 appeared for the test, resulting in a 98.45% attendance rate.

The test, consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions, required a minimum of 55% marks for MBBS and 50% for BDS admissions, in accordance with PMDC regulations. According to details 670 students scored between 181 and 200 marks (1.61%), 4,925 students scored between 161 and 180 marks (11.82%), 5,951 students scored between 141 and 160 marks (14.28%), 6,283 students scored between 121 and 140 marks (15.08%), 6,689 students scored between 100 and 120 marks (16.05%), 17,153 students scored below 100 marks (41.16%).The success rate among students from government colleges was 42%, with 3,816 students declared successful.

Vice Chancellor of KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, expressed his satisfaction with the prompt release of the results within 48 hours of the test. “Our team worked tirelessly to ensure timely and transparent results. The smooth conduct of the MD CAT was a national responsibility, and I am proud of the KMU team for delivering on this task with utmost dedication,” said Dr. Zia Ul Haq.

He extended his congratulations to the successful candidates and their families, thanking the PMDC, provincial and Federal government institutions, and the KMU staff for their efforts in making the MD CAT 2024 a success.

