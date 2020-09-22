Khyber Medical University approves CPM&R in PCP

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Tuesday approved College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (CPM&R) in Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Tuesday approved College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (CPM&R) in Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP).

Head of Paraplegic Centre and Principal of CPM&R, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas told media that start of physiotherapy classes is a milestone achievement that would provide students a chance of educating themselves with contemporary techniques of rehabilitation.

He said that paraplegic centre is the only facility that is famous in the country from last two decades for providing best rehabilitation and treatment to spinal cord injury and polio victims.

He said that all the modern equipments of rehabilitation are available in the center that is continuously endeavoring to help out patients facing various physical challenges.

It is worth mentioning that paraplegic centre is all set to start Doctor of Physiotherapy classes for students in current year.