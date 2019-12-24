Khyber Medical University (KMU) announces MBBS 4th Professional annual exam 2019 result

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar declared MBBS Fourth Professional Annual Examinations 2019 results showing pass percentage of 73 as out of a total number of 1529 students of fourteen Public and Private sector medical colleges, 1123 were declared successful. According to gazette notification issued by Examination Section of KMU Farah Gul of Khyber Medical College (KMC), Peshawar secured 839 marks and she clinched first position in the overall results while Muhammad Tabish Ikram by obtaining 823 marks from the same college got second position, where as Shakir Ullah from Jinnah Medical College, Peshawar obtains 817 marks securing third position.

� �The passing ratio of KMC Peshawar was 90%, while that of Bacha Khan Medical College, Mardan 80%, �Ayub Medical College Abbottabad 78%, KGMC 93%, Saidu Medical College Swat �93%, KMU-Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat 74%, Bannu Medical College Bannu 73%, Rahman Medical College Hayatabad, Peshawar �86%, Women Medical College Abbottabad 50%, Gomal Medical College D.

I.Khan 78%, Pak International Medical College Hayatabad, Peshawar �60%, Jinnah Medical College, Peshawar 30%, Abbottabad International Medical College Abbottabad 29% and �the passing percentage of �Al-Razi Medical College Peshawar remained zero percent. � � � � � �Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid while congratulating all the successful especially position holder students wished that they will also continue their efforts for obtaining brilliant results in the upcoming examinations.� He also appreciated the efforts carried out by the Examination Section of the University for ensuring transparency, merit and timely declaration of results.� He hoped that Examination Section will never compromise on merit and it would continue its hard work for the betterment and enhancement of the overall assessment procedure and in time results of the medical examination system.�