UrduPoint.com

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Approves Rs 628.136 Mln Surplus Annual Budget For 2023-24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Khyber Medical University (KMU) approves Rs 628.136 mln surplus annual budget for 2023-24

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Monday approved a Rs 628.136 million surplus annual budget for 2023-24 consisting of 2987.906 mln expenditure and 3616.043 mln income

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Monday approved a Rs 628.136 million surplus annual budget for 2023-24 consisting of 2987.906 mln expenditure and 3616.043 mln income.

This approval was given in the 16th meeting of the KMU Senate, held under the chairmanship of the caretaker provincial minister for higher education; Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser, at Governor House Peshawar.

Besides, acting Vice Chancellor Dr Rubina Nazli and Registrar Inamullah Khan, Secretary to Governor Mazhar Irshad Khan, Secretary Higher Education Department Dr Aneela Mahfooz Durrani, Additional Secretary HED for Universities Javed Iqbal, Additional Secretary Establishment Muhammad Saeedullah, Additional Secretary Finance Wasif Rehman, Director General Finance HEC Ghulam Nabi, and other members attended the meeting.

While presenting the revised budget for 2022-23 as well as the budget estimates for 2023-24 before the Senate, KMU Treasurer Waseem Riaz said that the credit for the university's surplus budget goes to the entire management of the university under the leadership of KMU VC Dr Zia ul Haq, especially the financial team, whose day-to-day hard work and excellent financial management have enabled the university to deliver a surplus budget, which is a source of satisfaction for all of us.

He presented the revised surplus budget of Rs 689.250 mln for the year 2022-23 in addition to the surplus budget of Rs. 628.136 million for the new fiscal year 2023-24.

He said that in the new financial year, the university has decided to establish some new institutes and to pay attention to the stability of already established institutions and ongoing educational programs for which a significant amount has been allocated in the budget.

He told the senate that according to the vision of the vice-chancellor Dr Zia ul Haq, the university is making revolutionary reforms in view of bringing more transparency in the examination system and prompt release of results, under which the entire examination system is being computerized and the adequate amount has been allocated in the budget for this purpose.

Later, while addressing the meeting, the provincial minister for higher education Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser hailed KMU's surplus budget and hoped that KMU would not only maintain this status in the future but also the university will implement viable projects for profitable investment of surplus funds.

While appreciating the financial discipline of the university, she emphasized the need to allocate more money in the budget for giving scholarships to needy and intelligent students.

Related Topics

Senate Peshawar Governor Education Budget Money HEC Khyber Medical University All Million

Recent Stories

SU management advises students to submit admission ..

SU management advises students to submit admission fee of academic year 2023

3 minutes ago
 BISE Hyderabad announces HSC Part-I annual examina ..

BISE Hyderabad announces HSC Part-I annual examination postponed papers schedule ..

15 minutes ago
 Chairman, vice chairman District Council take oath ..

Chairman, vice chairman District Council take oath

15 minutes ago
 US Judge Orders Trump, Lawyers Not To Release Any ..

US Judge Orders Trump, Lawyers Not To Release Any Materials in Classified Docume ..

15 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.1,000 to Rs220,700 per t ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.1,000 to Rs220,700 per tola

15 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 116 emergencies last week ..

Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 116 emergencies last week

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.