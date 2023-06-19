Khyber Medical University (KMU) approves Rs 628.136 mln surplus annual budget for 2023-24

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Monday approved a Rs 628.136 million surplus annual budget for 2023-24 consisting of 2987.906 mln expenditure and 3616.043 mln income.

This approval was given in the 16th meeting of the KMU Senate, held under the chairmanship of the caretaker provincial minister for higher education; Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser, at Governor House Peshawar.

Besides, acting Vice Chancellor Dr Rubina Nazli and Registrar Inamullah Khan, Secretary to Governor Mazhar Irshad Khan, Secretary Higher Education Department Dr Aneela Mahfooz Durrani, Additional Secretary HED for Universities Javed Iqbal, Additional Secretary Establishment Muhammad Saeedullah, Additional Secretary Finance Wasif Rehman, Director General Finance HEC Ghulam Nabi, and other members attended the meeting.

While presenting the revised budget for 2022-23 as well as the budget estimates for 2023-24 before the Senate, KMU Treasurer Waseem Riaz said that the credit for the university's surplus budget goes to the entire management of the university under the leadership of KMU VC Dr Zia ul Haq, especially the financial team, whose day-to-day hard work and excellent financial management have enabled the university to deliver a surplus budget, which is a source of satisfaction for all of us.

He presented the revised surplus budget of Rs 689.250 mln for the year 2022-23 in addition to the surplus budget of Rs. 628.136 million for the new fiscal year 2023-24.

He said that in the new financial year, the university has decided to establish some new institutes and to pay attention to the stability of already established institutions and ongoing educational programs for which a significant amount has been allocated in the budget.

He told the senate that according to the vision of the vice-chancellor Dr Zia ul Haq, the university is making revolutionary reforms in view of bringing more transparency in the examination system and prompt release of results, under which the entire examination system is being computerized and the adequate amount has been allocated in the budget for this purpose.

Later, while addressing the meeting, the provincial minister for higher education Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser hailed KMU's surplus budget and hoped that KMU would not only maintain this status in the future but also the university will implement viable projects for profitable investment of surplus funds.

While appreciating the financial discipline of the university, she emphasized the need to allocate more money in the budget for giving scholarships to needy and intelligent students.