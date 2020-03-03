Khyber Medical University (KMU) declares BDS final professional annual exams 2019 results

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has declared Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) Final Professional Annual Examinations session 2019 results, showing pass percentage of 58

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has declared Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) Final Professional Annual Examinations session 2019 results, showing pass percentage of 58.

In six affiliated dental colleges of KMU over all 278 students appeared in the final professional BDS examinations in which 176 declared successful.

According to the gazette notification released by examination department Abdul Hakim of Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD), Peshawar secured 1st position by obtaining 1048 marks while students of the same college Palwasha Afzal got 2nd position with securing 1019 and Momina Mumtaz got 3rd position by grabing 1017 marks.

In the said BDS final professional annual examination 2019 the passing ratio of KCD, Peshawar was 77%, while that of Dental Section, Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad was 82%, Dental Section Woman Medical College, Abbottabad 31%, Dental Section Bacha Khan Medical College, Mardan 100%, KMU Institute of Dental Sciences, Kohat 85% and Dental Section Abbottabad International Medical College, Abbottabad stood at 28%.

Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid has congratulated the successful students specially the position holders and said that hopefully all the successful students will further improve their professional and communications skills through hard work and dedication in the near future.

He emphasized on the successful dental graduates that they should have to fulfill the high code of ethics and they should strive very hard for improving of standards of practice, ethics and prevention.