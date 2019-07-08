Khyber Medical University (KMU Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT) graduates seek paid house job

The graduates of Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) Khyber Medical University (KMU) will hold protest demonstration here in front of KP Assembly on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The graduates of Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) Khyber Medical University (KMU) will hold protest demonstration here in front of KP Assembly on Tuesday (July 09) for the acceptance of their demands regarding paid house job and induction of the fresh graduates of August 2019 batch in public sector hospitals.

Representatives of Young Doctor of Physiotherapy Association (YDPA) Dr. Sahib Rahman, Zohaib Ali and Aqeeb Javaid in a joint statement here said that their 'dharna' would continue till the acceptance of their demands.

The demonstration for paid house job was the legal right of the KMU DPT graduates and a part and parcel of their degree.

They said that Higher education Commission in a letter to the Governor KPK has called for provision of jobs to the fresh graduates of DPT and the KP Health Department has completed 80 percent work over the proposal but even then its implementation was being delayed.

They urged the government to issue order for paid house job for the DPT graduates of the KMU who have undergone five years rigorous study period.