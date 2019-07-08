UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Medical University (KMU Doctor Of Physiotherapy (DPT) Graduates Seek Paid House Job

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 02:43 PM

Khyber Medical University (KMU Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT) graduates seek paid house job

The graduates of Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) Khyber Medical University (KMU) will hold protest demonstration here in front of KP Assembly on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The graduates of Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) Khyber Medical University (KMU) will hold protest demonstration here in front of KP Assembly on Tuesday (July 09) for the acceptance of their demands regarding paid house job and induction of the fresh graduates of August 2019 batch in public sector hospitals.

Representatives of Young Doctor of Physiotherapy Association (YDPA) Dr. Sahib Rahman, Zohaib Ali and Aqeeb Javaid in a joint statement here said that their 'dharna' would continue till the acceptance of their demands.

The demonstration for paid house job was the legal right of the KMU DPT graduates and a part and parcel of their degree.

They said that Higher education Commission in a letter to the Governor KPK has called for provision of jobs to the fresh graduates of DPT and the KP Health Department has completed 80 percent work over the proposal but even then its implementation was being delayed.

They urged the government to issue order for paid house job for the DPT graduates of the KMU who have undergone five years rigorous study period.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Young Doctor Doctor Job July August HEC 2019 Khyber Medical University Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to ente ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan sent 55,000 workforce to Qatar under 100, ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Says Supports Intention of Venezuelan Parti ..

3 minutes ago

Youth's excessive dependency on smartphones causin ..

5 minutes ago

Water level in glacial-flood hit areas of Chitral ..

5 minutes ago

DC visits Christian hospital to review facilities, ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.