Khyber Medical University (KMU) Extends Last Date Of Registration For ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:22 PM

Khyber Medical University (KMU) extends last date of registration for ETEA medical entrance test 2019

Khyber Medical University (KMU) has announced extension up to August 5, in last date for online registration of ETEA medical entrance test 2019 to be held on Sunday, August 25, simultaneously in more than 40 indoor halls at seven regional centers across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ):Khyber Medical University (KMU) has announced extension up to August 5, in last date for online registration of ETEA medical entrance test 2019 to be held on Sunday, August 25, simultaneously in more than 40 indoor halls at seven regional centers across the province.

According to a press statement issued by Directorate of Admission of KMU, after extension in the last date applicants can now get register themselves up to Monday, August 5, 04:00pm.

It is worth mentioning that according to the previous schedule (today) Wednesday July 31 was fixed as last date for online registration for appearance in the said KMU-ETEA medical entrance test 2019 but due to demand of the remaining candidates and their parents the KMU authorities has decided to extend the last date for inline registration till August 5, (Monday).

Meanwhile, the KMU authorities has directed the applicants that scratch cards amounting Rs. 2500/- are available at 24 branches of MCB Bank at 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan for online registration.

