Khyber Medical University (KMU) multiplies seats for tribal districts; admission to start in current session

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has doubled the seats for students of tribal districts in medical and dental colleges of the province and Friday announced that admissions would start on the seats during current session 2019-20.

According to KMU Directorate of Admission, the seats were increased after approval by provincial government and Pakistan Medical Council Islamabad.

It said that under new admission schedule top 45 students of merged districts, 12 of FR Kohat, Peshawar while 10 each from rest of the FRs would be given admissions in all medical and dental college on merit cum choice and Placement Committee would be authorized to give finalize the list of admissions.