Khyber Medical University (KMU) Starts Admissions In KP Private Sector Medical & Dental Colleges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 03:14 PM

Khyber Medical University (KMU) starts admissions in KP private sector medical & dental colleges

Hyber Medical University (KMU) being the admitting university announced the online application process for admissions in MBBS and BDS programs session 2019-20 in all private sector medical/dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):Khyber Medical University (KMU) being the admitting university announced the online application process for admissions in MBBS and BDS programs session 2019-20 in all private sector medical/dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the schedule issued by the directorate of admissions, application process have been started from 10th October for admissions in eight medical and five dental private sector colleges of the province, and last date for online apply will be October 21, whereas Hifz-e-Quran Test will be held on October 24.

Display of provisional merit list on will be on November 5 and final merit list would be displayed on November 12. As per admission schedule open merit placement interviews will be conducted from November 18 -23 and foreign seats on November 25.

It is worth mentioning that as per the eligibility criteria the candidates who seek to take admission in the medical/dental colleges must have passed obtaining minimum 70 percent marks in Higher Secondary School Certificate or F.Sc (Pre-Medical) or equivalent qualification in an examination of a course from a foreign education system duly certified by the Inter-Board Committee of Chairman (IBCC) as equivalent to Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or F.Sc. or Intermediate level of Pakistan.

The students who have appeared in the medical entrance test held in 2019 provided that no candidate shall be considered eligible on merit if the student has not acquired a minimum of 60% marks in the Admissions Test and the minimum qualification standards set down under Sub Regulation 7(1) and 7(2) and obtained an aggregate merit of not less than 70 percent for medical and 60% for dental pursuant to this Sub Regulation (8) of PM&DC Regulations.

However as per PM&DC letter No 45-Ad-R/Council-2019/319354 dated 09.08.2019, the minimum bench mark for Medical Colleges will be reduced between 65 percent to 70 percent, while for Dental Colleges between 55percent to 60 percent in case of availability of vacant seats.

According to Pakistan Medical & Dental Council MBBS and BDS (Admissions, house job and Internship) Regulations, 2018 (as amended on 30thMay, 2019) the merit for the purpose of admission shall be calculated as an aggregate percentage of marks at a ratio of Intermediate Pre-Medical/(HSSC) or equivalent 50 % and ETEA Medical Entrance Test 50 percent.

Furthermore, the candidates shall apply online on KMU admissions web site www.kmuadmissions.pk as per given five steps. The candidates required to upload scanned copies of relevant documents along with printed fee slip amounting to Rs3500 which can be deposited as application processing fee in any online branch of MCB Bank.

