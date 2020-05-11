Khyber Medical University (KMU) to continue testing for coronavirus beyond May 15, says Dr Arshad

Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid, has re-iterated the university's commitment to the provincial government's effort to thwart the coronavirus contagion by saying that KMU-Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL) will continue testing for coronavirus beyond May 15, and till a time that the province and country require it to

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid, has re-iterated the university's commitment to the provincial government's effort to thwart the coronavirus contagion by saying that KMU-Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL) will continue testing for coronavirus beyond May 15, and till a time that the province and country require it to.

Challenges on the scale of pandemics cannot be dealt with by single institution but rather need consorted efforts from every part of the society, and KMU will play its due role, Dr Arshad Javed said in a statement issued here on Monday.

The KMU houses the largest capacity corona testing lab in the country and runs approximately a thousand tests/day, which account for more than 75% of all tests carried out in the province.

He said that KMU entered a tripartite agreement with the National Institute of Health, Islamabad and the KP Health Department to establish the KMU-PHRL that would serve the KP province.

Prof Dr Javaid further elaborated that the mammoth scale of the pandemic has rendered even the most advanced and prepared health systems in jeopardy, and no laboratory in Pakistan was ready to cater to such huge testing demands.

For this very reason, the holistic strategy from all the provincial and Federal governments was to increase the capacity of the existing setups as well as starting new set-ups.

KMU PHRL as the only testing facility in the province at the start of the pandemic had to rapidly increase its capacity through procurement of equipment, test-kits, and hiring of technicians.

This was done with the help of a Rs10 million grant from the provincial government, and KMU within a month increased its testing capacity to 1000 tests/day, a 7-fold increase.

The vice-chancellor refuted the claims of a lack of trained staff in the lab that were circulating in social media and elsewhere.

He said that there were certain parties who perhaps due to personal agendas were engaging in the business of fear-mongering and creating misunderstandings between the government and the university.

He further said that the lab has a dedicated director, additional director, a bio-safety in-charge, and technicians. Owing to the increased demand for the SARS-Cov-2 testing, the university had directed additional faculty members from its Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (IBMS) for rendering duties.

These faculty members all have doctorates in basic medical sciences, the highest academic qualification possible, and are well versed with the methods of running and interpreting PCR tests.

Prof Dr Javaid acknowledged that he had received a letter from a few faculty members of the IBMS, asking for the addition of dedicated staff to the lab.

He said that they were actively trying to solve these issues with the kind support of provincial government; however this situation was primarily fueled by some miscreants for their personal benefits.

Prof Dr Arshad Javaid cited the example of the UK where more than 200,000 health professionals have volunteered to help the NHS and that a lot of tests in international labs were being run by staff who just had the skills to do PCR tests, because of the enormity of the number of tests.

Such times call for dedication to the nation and a certain degree of self-sacrifice and the KMU staff has been fully up to the task, he remarked.�He said that he was grieved to know that 05 people from the laboratory had contracted the virus, adding that it was highly likely that the Primary source was community rather than the lab.

Prof Javaid stated that the university was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the safety of the staff working in the lab, as these were our real national heroes.