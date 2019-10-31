Khyber Medical University organizes Breast Cancer awareness seminar

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Medical University KMU ) Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (IBMS) in joint collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital & Research Centre Peshawar marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month by organizing a one day seminar here at multi purposes hall of the university.

Addressing the audience, as chief guest Dr Arshad Javaid remarked that prevention of breast cancer may not be possible, but early diagnosis could easily minimize the risk factors.

He said the major mandate of a university is to disseminate knowledge and to train the relevant human stuff with the help of modern technology in the right direction to coup with the challenges confronting by the society, so being a sole public sector medical university of the province KMU for the last ten years after its inception is forwarding in the right direction.

He added that creating awareness in the students and general public about various fatal diseases is also a key responsibility of KMU and by the grace of All mighty Allah and with the dedication of the faculty, KMU is progressing well in this special field and organizing of two awareness seminars in three days is the sign of our commitment towards these noble goals.

Director IRNUM, Peshawar Dr. Akifullah Khan, renowned Oncologists Dr Safoora Shahid, Dr Nabila Javed and Dr Asif Ali shared that Breast Cancer in Pakistan at present is affecting 38 percent women, which is the highest among all other cancers in the country.

Pakistan has the highest proportion of Breast Cancer affectees in Asia whereas the annual death rate stands at 40,000, which is quite alarming.

They said, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked as PINKtober around the world, with events held to raise awareness about the disease, encouraging discussions on how to care for those suffering from the illness, along with increasing understanding on how to detect the disease in its early stages.

The experts said that approximately 1.38m cases of breast cancer are detected each year, resulting in 458,000 annual deaths. Additionally, breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer amongst women, with those from low- or middle-income brackets most likely to suffer due to late detections, and the second most prevalent form of cancer in the world.

A majority of the cases are not recorded due to the sufferers' shyness and social pressure. The awareness campaigns on large scale will help us to create a buzz in society so that more people can talk about this crucial issue without any hesitation, the speakers added.