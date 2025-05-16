Open Menu

Khyber Observes "Youm-e-Tashakur" With National Zeal, Unity

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Khyber observes "Youm-e-Tashakur" with national zeal, unity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The district of Khyber on Friday observed Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) with reverence, national enthusiasm, and a spirit of unity under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

The commemorative events began with a Quran recitation ceremony at the Khyber Police Lines, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martyrs’ Memorial.

A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a guard of honor, and the national flag was hoisted with full decorum.

A one-minute silence was also observed to pay tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation.

DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal addressed the gathering, emphasizing that the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Armed Forces, police, and other security agencies in defending the country's sovereignty and safety are unforgettable.

Referring to recent Indian aggression, he praised Pakistan’s successful defensive strategy, the courage of the armed forces, and the unity of the nation which compelled the adversary to retreat.

He also acknowledged the significant role played by tribal elders, religious scholars, and especially the youth during the tense period, applauding their efforts to maintain peace, unity, and national solidarity.

