Khyber Pakhtubkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan warns hoarders, profiteers of strict action

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtubkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has warned that anyone who was found involved in misusing the prevailing situation by indulging himself in illegal practice of hoarding or profiteering will be dealt with iron hands.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said he is personally monitoring markets situation in the province.

There is no shortage of edible items in the whole of the province, Chief Minister added.

He also warned that anyone who attempted to create fake situation of shortage of commodities would face sever punishment.

All the district administrations and other relevant departments have been made fully functional and alert for keeping eye on such scrupulous elements who try to misuse such situations.

He also directed the elected representatives to keep eye on such elements and point out them to district administration for taking action against them.