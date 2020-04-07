Khyber Pakhtubkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan seeks excuse from receiving ` Guard of Honor', says health team deserves such honor

Khyber Pakhtubkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday seek excused from receiving `Guard of Honor' by KP police over a plea that health teams including doctors, nurses, paramedics and others fighting the corona virus endemic deserve such honors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtubkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday seek excused from receiving `Guard of Honor' by KP police over a plea that health teams including doctors, nurses, paramedics and others fighting the corona virus endemic deserve such honors.

During a visit to Quarantine Center set up at Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, a smart contingent of KP Police arrived to present Guard of Honor to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister while seeking excuse from receiving the honor remarked that doctors, nurses, paramedics and officials of other relevant departments deserve such honor for rendering their valuable services in the noble cause of fighting the deadly corona virus infection.