Khyber Pakhtukhwa Governor Shah Farman dispatches assistance for stranded labourers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtukhwa Governor Shah Farman has dispatched a financial assistance of Rs.0.2 million to labourers from South Waziristan stranded in Timber Market at Shero Jhangi, Peshawar with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtukhwa Governor Shah Farman has dispatched a financial assistance of Rs.0.2 million to labourers from South Waziristan stranded in Timber Market at Shero Jhangi, Peshawar with immediate effect.

About 200 labourers hailing from different areas of South Waziristan have been stranded at Shero Jhangi due to suspension of public transport. The labourers were also unemployed for the last several days.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has said that in the current situation, labourers, daily wagers and destitute classes of the society require full attention. He said that he was greatly concerned about the poor segment of society and they would be provided full financial assistance.