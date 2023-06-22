Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Announces Eid Holidays

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday announced holidays for Eid ul Adha, falling on 29th June (Thursday)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday announced holidays for Eid ul Adha, falling on 29th June (Thursday).

According to a notification, the government offices with five working days will remain closed from 28th June (Wednesday) to 30th June (Friday) for three days.

The offices with six working days will remain closed for four days from 28th June (Wednesday) to 1st July (Saturday) on account of Eid ul Azha holidays.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Holidays June July From Government

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

20 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

15 minutes ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

15 minutes ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

15 minutes ago
 PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilis ..

PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fu ..

16 minutes ago
RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid u ..

RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid ul Azha

14 minutes ago
 Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May ..

Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May 9 riots trial case

14 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tola

14 minutes ago
 Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP fiel ..

Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP field

14 minutes ago
 Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG F ..

Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG Faisalabad Development Authorit ..

14 minutes ago
 US Coast Guard still focused on sub 'rescue' despi ..

US Coast Guard still focused on sub 'rescue' despite oxygen crunch

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan