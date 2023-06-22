Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday announced holidays for Eid ul Adha, falling on 29th June (Thursday)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday announced holidays for Eid ul Adha, falling on 29th June (Thursday).

According to a notification, the government offices with five working days will remain closed from 28th June (Wednesday) to 30th June (Friday) for three days.

The offices with six working days will remain closed for four days from 28th June (Wednesday) to 1st July (Saturday) on account of Eid ul Azha holidays.