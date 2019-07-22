UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Passes Bill Increasing Retirement Age Of Govt Employees To 63 Amid Opposition Walk Out

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:52 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Monday, amid opposition walkout, approved the bill increasing retirement age of government employees up to 63 years aiming to save Rs70 to Rs80 billion of the provincial exchequer besides giving employment to 40,000 unemployed people

The opposition members opposed the bill and staged walkout from the house taking the plea that the bill would adversely affect the future of youth and would deprive more than 60 to 70 thousand people of the government jobs.

The bill was moved by education Advisor Ziaullah Bangash.

MMA's Inayatullah opposing passage of the bill said it would temporarily suspend the payment of pension and other funds but after passage of three years time more funds would be allocated for pension due to three years increment and salaries.

He said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ishrat Hussain had suggested 55 years for retirement age of government employees.

The recruitment process would be stopped and promotions of present staff would be halted with the approval of this bill.

Replying to the assertions of the opposition, Ziaullah Bangash replied that the PTI government was sincere for the development of youth of the nation and would leave no stone unturned for their weal.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Akbar Ayub said we would pass the bill with majority and would provide one-step promotion to government employees by introducing change in service structure.

The opposition benches staged walkout over the matter and the bill was approved by the house with majority.

The bills regarding Lisailwalmehroom, Essential Personal Registration and Minerals Inspection were also presented in the house.

