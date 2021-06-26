UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Passes Finance Bill 2021-22

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passes Finance Bill 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Saturday passed, with a majority vote, the Finance Bill 2021 formally approving the provincial budget worth Rs 1.18 trillion for the financial year 2021-22.

Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra moved the finance bill in the provincial assembly. The budget session was chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani while Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also present in the house till the budget was passed.

