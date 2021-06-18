UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Session Begins To Present Annual Budget

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly session began here on Friday for presentation of annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly session began here on Friday for presentation of annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani presided over the session while Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan and Provincial Ministers attended the assembly proceedings.

KP Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra presented the budget session speech.

