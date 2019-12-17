UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Session Summoned On Dec 23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:54 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session summoned on Dec 23

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Session has been summoned on December 23 (Monday) 2pm at Provincial Assembly building

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Session has been summoned on December 23 (Monday) 2pm at Provincial Assembly building.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, the Governor KP in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of article 109 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been ordered to summon KP Assembly session.

The assembly session has been summoned after the requisition submitted by the opposition.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Provincial Assembly December Opposition

Recent Stories

Registration for 2020 NAS Sports Tournament futsal ..

5 minutes ago

APML rejects decision against Musharraf, calls it ..

6 minutes ago

ADFD approves US$5 million for social services pro ..

10 minutes ago

PPP leader Khursheed Shah allowed bail in assets b ..

18 minutes ago

Construction of Jebel Hafeet School in Al Ain 58% ..

25 minutes ago

2.83 million applications under tax refunds for to ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.