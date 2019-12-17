Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session summoned on Dec 23

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Session has been summoned on December 23 (Monday) 2pm at Provincial Assembly building.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, the Governor KP in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of article 109 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been ordered to summon KP Assembly session.

The assembly session has been summoned after the requisition submitted by the opposition.