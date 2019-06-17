Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council demands grants for bar councils in budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Vice Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Association on Monday demanded approval of grants for bar associations in the provincial budget.

Speaking at press conference, he said so far the provincial government had not released any grants for bar associations.

He said the government should fulfilled its all promises made with bar associations.

He further said that announcement of Rs 10 million grant was made which was not yet handed over to representatives of bar associations.

Vice Chairman Bar Associations demanded allocation of monthly stipend for newly graduate lawyers and to take steps for welfare of legal fraternity.