Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Becomes First Province To Provide Universal Health Coverage: Saifullah Nyazee

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Nyazee has said that Khyber Pakhtukhwa become the first province in the country to provide universal health coverage to its entire population.

In a tweet, he said that the features of a welfare state; envisioned by our forefathers and reinvigorated by Prime Minister Imran Khan have started emerging as KP becomes the first province to provide Universal Health Coverage.

He said that the same is being replicated in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

