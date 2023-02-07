Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Housing and Prisons, Shafiullah Khan discusses establishment of jails in merged districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Housing and Prisons, Shafiullah Khan here on Tuesday discussed establishment of six jails in merged districts of the province and directed concerned authority to ensure provision of all basic amenities of life to inmates

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting that was attended by Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Khushal Khan, Inspector General Prisons Saadat Hussain and other officers.

The meeting was briefed about Prisons Management Information System to be implemented in fourteen jails situated in seven districts of the province.

It was told that the work on digitizing the remaining jails was in progress.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister directed for maintaining cleanliness on the premises of all the jails and directed the officers to follow short and midterm strategies for introducing reforms in the prisons.

He said that the caretaker government would utilize all available resources to introduce reforms in jails.