UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister For Housing And Prisons, Shafiullah Khan Discusses Establishment Of Jails In Merged Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Housing and Prisons, Shafiullah Khan discusses establishment of jails in merged districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Housing and Prisons, Shafiullah Khan here on Tuesday discussed establishment of six jails in merged districts of the province and directed concerned authority to ensure provision of all basic amenities of life to inmates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Housing and Prisons, Shafiullah Khan here on Tuesday discussed establishment of six jails in merged districts of the province and directed concerned authority to ensure provision of all basic amenities of life to inmates.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting that was attended by Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Khushal Khan, Inspector General Prisons Saadat Hussain and other officers.

The meeting was briefed about Prisons Management Information System to be implemented in fourteen jails situated in seven districts of the province.

It was told that the work on digitizing the remaining jails was in progress.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister directed for maintaining cleanliness on the premises of all the jails and directed the officers to follow short and midterm strategies for introducing reforms in the prisons.

He said that the caretaker government would utilize all available resources to introduce reforms in jails.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP receives Ahmed bin Tahnoon, Ohood Al R ..

Fujairah CP receives Ahmed bin Tahnoon, Ohood Al Roumi

4 minutes ago
 Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary: Malini, ..

Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary: Malini, Parekh, Kajol and Raveena hon ..

13 minutes ago
 Syria newborn pulled alive from quake rubble

Syria newborn pulled alive from quake rubble

4 minutes ago
 Work in progress for artificial rains in Cholistan ..

Work in progress for artificial rains in Cholistan to combat challenge of drough ..

4 minutes ago
 Six held gambling on cockfight in Rangoo

Six held gambling on cockfight in Rangoo

4 minutes ago
 BISP Abbottabad releases quarterly instalment

BISP Abbottabad releases quarterly instalment

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.