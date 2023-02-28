UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister For Irrigation, Hamid Khan Visits PTC Hungu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 07:51 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Hamid Khan Tuesday visited Police Training College Hungu and inspected its various sections.

Upon arrival, the caretaker minister was received by Commandant PTC, Faseehuddin.

During visit, caretaker minister laid foundation stone of mosque in PTC and reviewed pace of development work in the college.

The caretaker minister praised performance and training standard of PTC and professionalism of its training staff. He said that the jawans that were being trained in the college have proved their mettle and written a new history of bravery in line of duty.

