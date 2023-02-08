Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi emphasizes on eradication of narcotics

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 07:43 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi appreciated the performance of the Excise Department and expressed satisfaction over the measures taken for the eradication of drugs menace from the province.

He was presiding over an orientation meeting of the Excise Department that was briefed by Secretary Excise Adeel Shah regarding administrative affairs, achievements and ongoing reforms in the department.

Speaking on the occasion, Manzoor Afridi appreciated the services of the Excise Department's staff and directed them that the use of drugs should be discouraged throughout the province.

Manzoor Afridi said the process of reward and punishment would be continued keeping in view transparency and merit.

He reiterated the aim of eliminating the scourge of drugs from society and issued instructions for comprehensive operations, especially against narcotic ice.

Mansoor Arshad Director Admin, Salahuddin Director Revenue, Engineer Dr Eidbadshah Director Narcotics Control, Javed Khalji Director Malakand Region, Imaduddin Director Registration, Fawad Iqbal Khan Director Mardan Region, Khaliq Dad Director Litigation, Muhammad Nauman Deputy Director Audit and Accounts, Shoaib Alam Deputy Director GIS, Aftabuddin ETO-III Property Tax, Dawood Shah ETO-1st Motor Registering Authority Private Vehicle, Ajlal Qayyum Babar ETO-V Motor Registering Authority Commercial Vehicle, Muhammad Ayaz Programmer and other senior officers attended the meeting.

