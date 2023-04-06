Close
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister For Planning, Hamid Shah Visits Center Of Excellence For Autism

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 09:23 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Planning, Hamid Shah here on Thursday visited the Center of Excellence for Autism and inspected its various sections.

The minister was also briefed by the Director of Social Welfare about the working of the centre.

The caretaker minister also participated in an awareness-creating walk that was carried out by the social welfare department to inform people about various aspects of autism.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker minister stressed upon civil society and social welfare organizations to join hands and sensitize people about autism.

He said that proper training of autism-affected children can improve their lifestyle besides enabling them to lead normal lives.

