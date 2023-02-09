Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department, Taj Muhammad Afridi terms establishment of CDCs commendable

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department, Taj Muhammad Afridi Thursday said the establishment of Civil Defense Centres (CDCs) in all the merged districts was commendable, and measures for public awareness and training should be made more effective, including the full functioning of the said centres.

He said this while presiding over the introductory meeting regarding the goals, objectives and ongoing projects of the department at Civil Secretariat Peshawar here.

Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department, Director General PDMA, DG Rescue 1122, Director Civil Defense and other relevant officers also participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, the caretaker provincial minister was informed about the ongoing and completed projects under the management of the department, as well as the goals and functions of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense and Provincial Emergency Operation Center.

Afridi was informed that for fiscal year 2022-23, the department was taking steps to complete 38 projects at a total cost of Rs 4 billion. It was further informed that cheques worth Rs 32 billion have been given so far to the owners of demolished houses under the Citizen Losses Compensation Program in the merged districts while another Rs 47 billion is required in this regard. Addressing the meeting, Caretaker Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department, Taj Muhammad Afridi issued instructions to the authorities to speed up the steps for the timely completion of all ongoing projects.

He also emphasized to take good measures and work together in the better interest of the people through the Department of Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement.