Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Religious and Minority Affairs, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah visits house of Kashif Maseeh, offered condolence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Religious and Minority Affairs, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah on Saturday visited the house of murdered Kashif Maseeh and offered condolence to his family member

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Religious and Minority Affairs, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah on Saturday visited the house of murdered Kashif Maseeh and offered condolence to his family members.

Bishop Humphrey Sarfarz Peters was also present on the occasion. The minister while expressing grief assured cooperation to the family of Kashif Maseeh in these moments of distress.

He said that Chief Minister has taken notice of the incident and ordered the probe to investigate the matter. He said that the killers of Kashif Maseeh would be brought to the court of law in the shortest possible time.

Barrister Feroz Jamal said that these incidents are against the norms of a civilized society and added that government would leave no stone unturned to protect the lives and properties of minority community members.