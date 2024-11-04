Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chess Association Elections Conclude With New Leadership

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The elections for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chess Association have been successfully completed, with Omar Khan elected as President and Kashif Saleem as Secretary, Ghazala Safi has been appointed as Vice President, while Asif Saleem will serve as Finance Secretary.

Representatives from 22 districts across the province participated in the elections, which were conducted under the supervision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate and the Chess Federation of Pakistan.

The process followed the provincial sports policy and the constitution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chess Association. The elections were overseen by Election Commissioner Saqib Jameel, who announced the new cabinet members for the next four years after the proceedings concluded.

Omar Khan and Kashif Saleem were re-elected as President and Secretary respectively for their commendable contributions to the promotion of chess in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Other elected officials include Senior Vice President Jabrail Raza, First Vice President Zain ul Abidin, Second Vice President Irfan Usman, Female Vice President Ghazala Safi, Youth Vice President Salman Khan, Joint Secretary Saleel Ahmed, Finance Secretary Asif Saleem, and Press Secretary Waseem Khan.

President Omar Khan emphasized his commitment to enhancing the game of chess in the province, highlighting his background as a player. He expressed gratitude to RMI Hospital for their support in organizing the tournament.

Secretary General Kashif Saleem stated that a comprehensive strategy will be developed to promote chess in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the release of an annual Calendar featuring competitions for seniors, juniors, and women.

Kashif urged the provincial sports department to actively support the growth of chess, noting that governmental backing is crucial for progress. Senior Vice President Jabrail Raza and Female Vice President Ghazala Safi also addressed the assembly, stressing the need for initiatives that promote chess among women, including training sessions competitions in schools and colleges.

They asserted that without the active participation of female players, the true development of chess in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cannot be achieved.

