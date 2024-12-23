- Home
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Announces Rs40mn Grant For 80 Churches
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 10:01 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here Monday announced Rs40 million special grant for 80 churches in the province.
The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to hand over cheques to these churches as quickly as possible.
According to an official statement here, Rs5 lakh would be given to each churches. A total of 80 churches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would benefited enabling Christians community to make better arrangements for Christmas.
