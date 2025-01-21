Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police training, facilities

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday inaugurated newly established Police Training School (PTS) and announced to make it one of the best in the province

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday inaugurated newly established Police Training School (PTS) and announced to make it one of the best in the province.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said the training duration of police would also be increased from nine months to 30 months.

He emphasized that the efforts would be made to improve other police training schools across the province.

He said that a major recruitment drive would be started soon, and additional police personnel will be deployed in the field.

Gandapur assured that his government will leave no stone unturned in enhancing police training, facilities, and benefits.

He highlighted that the children of martyrs have been given their due rights promptly, which he termed as a matter of pride.

Regarding promotions within the police force, Gandapur mentioned that clear instructions were issued to follow a merit-based policy.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Additional IG Training Akhtar Abbas, District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, PTI's focal person for development Nawaz Khan, and other senior police officers and personnel.

Earlier, the chief minister inspected various sections of the new training school and witnessed a mock exercise performed by the trainees.

Gandapur acknowledged the challenges posed by the province’s long border and the need to maintain peace.

He paid tribute to the martyrs and soldiers who have made sacrifices to protect the nation’s future.

The chief minister emphasized that after coming into power, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made all out efforts to address police-related issues and improve facilities for policemen.

He mentioned that in the next two months, more protective equipment and modern vehicles would be provided to the police. He noted that despite the lack of bulletproof vehicles, the police have been bravely combating terrorists.

The provision of bulletproof vehicles to the police force is going to be started from Dera Ismail Khan as a first step. Additionally, 30 police mobiles will be equipped with bulletproof features this month, he said and added that additionally 130 more police mobile vehicles would be made bullet proof soon.

APP/akt