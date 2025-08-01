Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapu clarifies statement after misquoted by Indian Govt

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here Friday clarified his statement after he was misquoted by the Indian Govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here Friday clarified his statement after he was misquoted by the Indian Govt.

In response to the Indian government's misrepresentation of a statement by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking it out of context, and in connection with India's support of terrorism in Pakistan and its underhanded tactics, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur issued the following policy statement.

"India has always been involved in all acts of terrorism occurring in Pakistan and throughout this entire region. I have also served as the minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs. I am now writing a letter to the FATF, and I will personally go there and clearly explain what you are doing and have done in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan," says a handout.

The Chief Minister KP said that India is involved in all terrorism happening across Pakistan. He particularly emphasized that India had opened over a hundred consulates in Afghanistan not for trade, investment, or diplomacy but to use them as a base to spread terrorism in Pakistan.

Addressing the Indian government, he said "I will expose your role in terrorism in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I will go there myself and expose everything. I will tell the whole world that for the defense of Pakistan, our leader Imran Khan, our entire party, and the entire nation are united."

The Chief Minister further stated, "Just recently, you attacked Pakistan under the cover of darkness, and you faced a humiliating defeat.

Imran Khan, our entire nation, and our defense forces have proven that we know how to deal with you."

He clearly stated in his message that India is involved in terrorism across the region whether it be attacks on Chinese nationals, installations, or any other form of terrorism—everything traces back to India.

He added "It was our Pashtuns who liberated Kashmir, and God willing, the remaining Kashmir will also be freed by us Pashtuns."

Addressing Modi directly, Ali Amin Gandapur said "I am sending you a clear message—we are not cowards like you who come in the darkness of night. We announce our arrival with slogans. We believe that victory always belongs to truth and justice."

The Chief Minister said that the people and forces of Pakistan are making unparalleled sacrifices to eliminate terrorism that India is spreading inside Pakistan. He emphasized that all the governments in the country, the entire nation, and all defense institutions are united for the defense of Pakistan.

"I am sending another message to Modi: we are all united for the defense of Pakistan. I will expose you and your government. You tried to misrepresent the facts and manipulate the narrative to get Pakistan placed on the FATF grey list. I will go there myself and prove that when it comes to terrorism, it is you who fully fits the criteria for the grey list. God willing, I will have you placed on it."

Finally, addressing Modi again, he said "Today, I recall what Imran Khan once said about you, and he was absolutely right: 'A small man in a big office.'"

