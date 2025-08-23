Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur prioritizes flood relief, announces major compensation and rehabilitation packages in last week

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 08:57 PM

Over the past week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has focused on province's flood emergency, combining immediate relief efforts with long-term rehabilitation plans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Over the past week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has focused on province's flood emergency, combining immediate relief efforts with long-term rehabilitation plans.

He conducted a number of visits to flood-stricken areas, including Buner and Swabi, to personally assess damage and reassure residents of government support.

Following these visits, a cabinet meeting approved a comprehensive relief package, which includes Rs. 2 million in compensation for families of those who died, and Rs. 500,000 for injured.

The government also allocated Rs. 1 billion to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to provide Rs. 15,000 in aid to each affected family through a "Food Stamp" scheme.

In addition, a Rs. 20 billion supplementary grant was approved to complete stalled development projects and restore infrastructure, with Chief Minister vowing to rebuild homes that were destroyed.

To ensure transparency, a special bank account was opened for donations from philanthropists, and provincial government committed Rs. 5 billion for relief efforts.

While commending swift response of rescue teams, KP Chief Minister also issued directives to accelerate relief work, including activating healthcare centers and deploying mobile hospitals.

Beyond flood response, KP government also approved a special package for families of police martyrs and greenlit a Rs. 1.38 billion project for Kambar Bypass Road in Lower Dir.

Furthermore, KP CM launched a two-year "Good Governance Roadmap" aimed at improving public services, security, and economic development through institutional reforms, healthcare upgrades, and activation of new economic zones.

The progress of this roadmap will be monitored through quarterly reviews.

