Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Announces Rs10mn For Each Tirah Blast Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 11:53 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur announces Rs10mn for each Tirah blast victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A delegation from Tirah, district Khyber, called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at the CM’s House on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Iqbal Afridi, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Muhammad Abid Majeed, Commissioner Peshawar, and other relevant officials.

The meeting reviewed the law and order situation in the wake of the recent tragic incident in Tirah and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, says a handout.

Fateha was offered for the martyrs. The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs10 million for the families of each of the victims.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the loss of civilian lives in such incidents was both tragic and condemnable, stressing that civilian casualties as result of action against terrorists were unacceptable.

The participants held detailed discussions on measures to prevent such incidents in the future. It was decided that a grand jirga comprising elected representatives of the area, political leaders, and local elders would soon meet with senior military officials to finalize a joint strategy for ensuring peace in the region.

The meeting agreed that, similar to the model adopted in Bajaur, a comprehensive plan would be implemented in Tirah to restore law and order. Emphasis was also laid on winning the confidence of the local population as an essential step toward lasting peace.

