- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur announces Rs10mn for each Tirah blast victi ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Announces Rs10mn For Each Tirah Blast Victims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 11:53 PM
A delegation from Tirah, district Khyber, called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at the CM’s House on Monday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A delegation from Tirah, district Khyber, called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at the CM’s House on Monday.
The meeting was also attended by MNA Iqbal Afridi, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Muhammad Abid Majeed, Commissioner Peshawar, and other relevant officials.
The meeting reviewed the law and order situation in the wake of the recent tragic incident in Tirah and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, says a handout.
Fateha was offered for the martyrs. The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs10 million for the families of each of the victims.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the loss of civilian lives in such incidents was both tragic and condemnable, stressing that civilian casualties as result of action against terrorists were unacceptable.
The participants held detailed discussions on measures to prevent such incidents in the future. It was decided that a grand jirga comprising elected representatives of the area, political leaders, and local elders would soon meet with senior military officials to finalize a joint strategy for ensuring peace in the region.
The meeting agreed that, similar to the model adopted in Bajaur, a comprehensive plan would be implemented in Tirah to restore law and order. Emphasis was also laid on winning the confidence of the local population as an essential step toward lasting peace.
Recent Stories
Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives
Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported
3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind
Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&P global’s cleantech rankings
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter
SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine solution at ITCN Asia 2025
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Ismail
Secretary Housing Capt (R) visits RDA to review development projects, including ..
Supreme Court issues detailed verdict on Military Trials
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives1 minute ago
-
Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported1 minute ago
-
3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel9 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter9 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine solution at ITCN Asia 20252 minutes ago
-
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Ismail2 minutes ago
-
Secretary Housing Capt (R) visits RDA to review development projects, including Ring Road3 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court issues detailed verdict on Military Trials3 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur announces Rs10mn for each Tirah blast victi ..3 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Nowshera firing12 minutes ago