UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Azam Khan Reviews Financial, Economic Situation Of KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Azam Khan reviews financial, economic situation of KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Azam Khan here Wednesday reviewed the existing economic situation and financial affairs of the province and was told that about Rs 61.89 billion was pending against the federation under the net hydel profit arrears

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Azam Khan here Wednesday reviewed the existing economic situation and financial affairs of the province and was told that about Rs 61.89 billion was pending against the federation under the net hydel profit arrears.

The meeting was told that the province was facing economic and financial problems due to delays in transfers of funds under the Federal transfers head and non-payment of the net hydel profit arrears.

The caretaker CM decided to take up the issues of stoppage of funds pertaining to NFC, NHP (net hydel profit), and merged areas with the federal government.

The issues related to the finances of merged areas would be taken up with the Prime Minister, the CM said.

He also directed the strict implementation of the austerity measures of the province as the province couldn't afford the unnecessary expenditure.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid to approach court against Mohsin Naq ..

Sheikh Rashid to approach court against Mohsin Naqvi

9 minutes ago
 US to Send 31 M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine in Deal V ..

US to Send 31 M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine in Deal Valued at $400Mln - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Arts Council announces free training for young peo ..

Arts Council announces free training for young people interested in IT: Presiden ..

36 seconds ago
 Pakistan worst affected by climate crisis: Federal ..

Pakistan worst affected by climate crisis: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviat ..

8 minutes ago
 SAU VC emphasizes effective implementation thalass ..

SAU VC emphasizes effective implementation thalassemia legislation

38 seconds ago
 Iran Imposes Retaliatory Sanctions on EU, UK - For ..

Iran Imposes Retaliatory Sanctions on EU, UK - Foreign Ministry

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.