Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Azam Khan reviews financial, economic situation of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Azam Khan here Wednesday reviewed the existing economic situation and financial affairs of the province and was told that about Rs 61.89 billion was pending against the federation under the net hydel profit arrears.

The meeting was told that the province was facing economic and financial problems due to delays in transfers of funds under the Federal transfers head and non-payment of the net hydel profit arrears.

The caretaker CM decided to take up the issues of stoppage of funds pertaining to NFC, NHP (net hydel profit), and merged areas with the federal government.

The issues related to the finances of merged areas would be taken up with the Prime Minister, the CM said.

He also directed the strict implementation of the austerity measures of the province as the province couldn't afford the unnecessary expenditure.