Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Formally Approves IT Based Flour Supply Chain System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:52 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday formally approved IT based flour supply chain system under which all data related to flour supply, stock, shortfall, demand and availability would be made available on computer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday formally approved IT based flour supply chain system under which all data related to flour supply, stock, shortfall, demand and availability would be made available on computer.

Under the system, the flour supply to all districts would be made available on dashboards of the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary.

The CM was presiding over a high level meeting on the matter, where he was briefed about the supply chain system and it was said the new system would keep the CM updated about situation of flour supply, demand, production by flour mills and dealer on daily basis.

It was further informed that in future bar code would be displayed on each flour sack for convenience of consumers.

On the occasion, the CM was also briefed about present prices of tomato, sugar, flour and the factors contributing towards fluctuation of prices in the markets.

The chief minister directed to improve flour storage management in the province so that it would be preserved for a long time.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for food Qalandar Lodhi, Advisor to CM Ajmal Wazir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Administrative Secretaries of provincial relief departments, Foods and Finance, Commissioner Peshawar, head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed and officials of other line departments.

