Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Inaugurates Rescue 1122 Station At Kabal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:16 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday inaugurated the newly established Rescue 1122 Station at Kabal, Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday inaugurated the newly established Rescue 1122 Station at Kabal, Swat.

He was accompanied with Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister highlighted the importance of the establishment of Rescue 1122 station at Kabal and said it was need of the hour in the prevailing coronavirus pandemic situation. Now the emergency services would be available at the doorsteps of the local population, he added.

"Keeping in view the importance and requirement of Rescue emergency services, the provincial government has extended its scope to each and every area of the province including the merged districts so that losses of precious human lives and properties could be minimized in case of any emergency situation", the chief minister remarked.

Lauding the role of Rescue 1122 in the prevailing corona situation, Mahmood Khan said health workers and rescue personnel were fighting the pandemic in the frontlines side by side.

Briefing the chief minister, the high ups of Rescue 1122 informed that seven Rescue 1122 stations had been setup in all seven Tehsils of district Swat including Saidu Sharif, Matta, Barikot, Khwaza Khela, Behrain, Charbagh and Kabal whereas the number of rescue stations had been increased from 29 to 72 all over the province.

The chief minister also visited different sections of the station and reviewed preparations and arrangements put in place therein to respond to any emergency situation.

