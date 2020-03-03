Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan directs stringent measures to stop spread of corona virus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday directed to adopt stringent and preventive measures against spreading of corona virus in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday directed to adopt stringent and preventive measures against spreading of corona virus in the province.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting convened to discuss preventive measures against corona virus.

The meeting discussed in detail the preventive measures taken against spread of virus. It was said that all the necessary measures have been taken and standard protocol has been issued to health centers and relevant authorities.

CM was informed that twenty percent of the affected patients need intensive care and the recovery rate of the victims is 98 percent.

Participants were informed that a control room has been established in KP health department and laboratory has been start working to test suspected cases.

Chief Minister said that masses should stop worrying as government is fully prepared to meet any untoward incident.