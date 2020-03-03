UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Directs Stringent Measures To Stop Spread Of Corona Virus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:45 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan directs stringent measures to stop spread of corona virus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday directed to adopt stringent and preventive measures against spreading of corona virus in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday directed to adopt stringent and preventive measures against spreading of corona virus in the province.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting convened to discuss preventive measures against corona virus.

The meeting discussed in detail the preventive measures taken against spread of virus. It was said that all the necessary measures have been taken and standard protocol has been issued to health centers and relevant authorities.

CM was informed that twenty percent of the affected patients need intensive care and the recovery rate of the victims is 98 percent.

Participants were informed that a control room has been established in KP health department and laboratory has been start working to test suspected cases.

Chief Minister said that masses should stop worrying as government is fully prepared to meet any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government

Recent Stories

Ex-ICRC Head of Mission in Libya Marianne Gasser t ..

2 minutes ago

Drive against use of plastic bags launched

2 minutes ago

Dacoits tortured, handed over to police in Faisala ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Dollar loses Rs 0.09 in interbank

56 seconds ago

School registration cancelled as AC pays surprise ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.